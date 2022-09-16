Giving Time

The supplicant’s desire:

mornings sliced into perfect pieces, afternoons

dipped in honey, evenings freed.

A gift of absence.

To gather and bear, shaping

the resultant minutes,

she takes yeast from the air, adds

flour, water and salt.

Matched with the ripening

hour and the sweetened bitter taste,

I recall how blood

seeped through the towel, and

observe on the table the

cheese, plums, the harvested day.

* * *

This originally appeared on Bonnie Mcclellan’s International Poetry Month website. A recording is also available there: https://bonniemcclellan.wordpress.com/2015/02/17/giving-time-by-robert-okaji/