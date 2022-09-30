Nebraska

What have we crumpled and tossed

into the trashcan across the blacktop

if not decades of forfeited days

and those broken-feathered

regrets pinned under glass. Groaning,

incapable of elegance, still I long

to be those undulating grains by

the roadside in the great between.

Crows caw out of sight as I pump

gas and watch your hair blowing

in the angled light. Sing me your

favorite birdsong. Whisper the cloud’s

name. Tomorrow we’ll dream in Iowa

of corn that is not just corn, but

the emblem of that junction between

innovation and form, function and all

that blisters under the sun’s unforgiving

eye. I want to infiltrate each kernel,

peer through the veiled yellow-white,

recover sweetness, flatten the curve.

“Nebraska” first appeared in the journal ONE ART. Thank you to editor Mark Danowsky for taking this piece.