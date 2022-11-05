My Chapbook, Buddha’s Not Talking, is Now Available

The winner of Slipstream’s 35th Annual Poetry Chapbook Competition, Buddha’s Not Talking is now available for purchase. Slipstream Press has not yet provided an order link on their site, but signed copies may be ordered here. Simply type in “Okaji” to view all of my available books, or just add the title. $10 plus shipping and tax (where applicable).
Cover art by the fabulous Stephanie L. Harper!
Congratulations, Bob!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent! (K)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent achievement and congratulations Robert… I’ll order a copy to my “Okaji” chapbook collection 🤗🌏📕
LikeLiked by 1 person
Outstanding! Congratulations.
LikeLike