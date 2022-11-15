My Chapbook, Buddha’s Not Talking, is Now Available via the Publisher and Biblio.com

The winner of Slipstream’s 35th Annual Poetry Chapbook Competition, Buddha’s Not Talking is now available for purchase through Slipstream Press. Signed copies are available exclusively from Loud Bug Books via Biblio.com here. Simply type in “Okaji” to view all of my available books, or just add the title. $10 plus shipping and tax (where applicable).

Cover art by the fabulous Stephanie L. Harper!