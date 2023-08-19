Celebration 4

4
In my desk, nestled among the odd assortment of books and keepsakes (including Hashimoto, my stuffed toy dog companion of nearly sixty years), sits an old, chipped, cut glass ashtray bearing eclectic objects. The ashtray was my mother’s, and was one of the few possessions she was able to bring with her to the U.S. after she married my dad. It’s a rather ironic keepsake, as my mom, a heavy smoker for some sixty years, died from lung cancer, and it appears that I will, too, though I’ve never smoked. Nevertheless, it remains one of my most prized possessions. In it, you’ll find an old, broken, silver pocket watch (a father’s day gift to my dad in the late 70s), a lock of Stephanie’s hair, my dad’s original army dog tags, multiple mandolin and guitar picks, including one given to me by Kinky Friedman, author, musician, and one-time candidate for governor for the state of Texas, and various polished stones. Not one of these items has great monetary value, yet they’re all priceless to me. They all have stories.
What are your treasures? How did they come to be so valued? What are their stories?
Rock
Plucked up seven years before I was even born,
when you were five, from a dry riverbed in France
& squirrelled into your jeans pocket, your rock—
whitish, smooth & marbled in a way
you were too young to identify as organic,
with its strange little slit from out of which
a prehistoric monotreme’s pink & hairless infant
may have slithered & risen to the surface,
too diaphanous to be taken with the current,
a million years before the volcanic cataclysm
that swallowed it & petrified its sheath
into its final shell-like form—
the rarest of those treasures your mother never
recognized as such & which normally turned up
in the lint screen to be tossed out the kitchen door—
would have a future which, this time, you determined
by placing it on a shelf atop your nightstand, or sometimes
beneath your pillow & eventually into backpacks lugged along
on international relocations, domestic treks & camping trips,
into & out of college dorms, aboard Navy aircraft carriers
& into a Texas bungalow, your fraught first marriage’s
decades-long abode; until, in the second-most-deliberate
decision you’d made to date, to ensure that I’d never
spend another Christmas empty-handed & with no cause
to wonder whether I would cherish this steadfast avatar
of your boyhood dreams—
its slick, calcified breath in a palm’s-breadth of heft—
you gift-wrapped & shipped your beautiful rock,
your life-long companion, earthen talisman
of endurance beneath the mutable sky, to me—
LikeLiked by 5 people
There are rocks, and then there are rocks. But there’s only one you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And you’re my One ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
😍💕❤️!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I so love and appreciate these celebrations and this one rings so familiar and true to me. So many treasures: my 63-year-old stuffed dog Morgan, who has been with me wherever I’ve lived in the world (except Taiwan). The plastic solar calculator my father pushed across the table to me with a big grin when I admired its efficiency, bellowing (he always bellowed): “Take it, Alison! I have another one!” The journals I kept about each of my children for every year of their lives until they turned twenty. The ashes of my dogs and cats, their collars, their photos. The filigreed hair clip my older daughter gave me, delicate and beautiful like everything she gives me, and like she herself. The copy of Heidi I cherished as a child. The red rain boots my son wore every day for years until they literally broke apart. So many others. Thanks for this beautiful post, Robert. Love to you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, wow! So many, and every one precious.
LikeLike
Let’s see, which ones shall I choose? I have a little crystal teddy bear my husband gave me years ago, the head of which keeps falling off and being glued back on. A seriously knifed and gouged wooden cutting board in the shape of a pig. I pulled it out of the trashbag when my mother was downsizing to go into assisted living. A clay dog my daughter made when she was in elementary school. It was supposed to be a dinosaur, but the neck and head fell off. An amethyst ring my grandmother gave me when I was twelve; it was given to her when she turned twelve. I could go on . . . but I won’t!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, Liz. Wonderful, meaningful treasures! And I love the dinosaur/dog!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sonia always was a resourceful little tyke!
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not Found on Any Map
Scattered, like the gray matter
that assigns them value,
their significance lost to
most observers, are
the things I treasure.
A box filled with negatives
and photos older than most of
my possessions. Hand-colored
wedding photos taken nine months
before my birth. Hundred-year-old
portraits of family I’ll never meet,
or meet again, their place
on my walls taken by artwork
from the hands of treasured friends.
A metal cigar box passed on
by my grandfather, holding
meaningless items left untouched
for half-a-century. Ink-pen tips.
The nametag from my first job
as a store clerk. A devotional
scapular not worn in sixty-plus
years that recognizes a highlight
of my youth, even in its insignificance.
But the metal box? That is a treasure.
A spatula held by my mother
as she served pie or cake.
The tiny mission-style table
that once belonged to her
as a teen, that I refinished as a teen,
now sitting beside my recliner.
Tools worn by my father’s hands
that feel comfortable in my own.
The grandfather clock I built
for their anniversary that will,
one day, chime for my children.
The band on my wrist, part of the bond
between father and daughter forged
in the health crisis of her early years.
A stained-glass frame and its photo,
a father’s pride in three broad smiles.
A canvas print of two people joined
in marriage beside a lighthouse
on the shore of Lake Erie.
Gallon jars filled with beach glass
collected on the shore of Lake Ontario.
Anchors and bottles, some of them clay,
all used and discarded before my time,
found during underwater adventures,
some of my favorite times.
As scattered as my memories can be,
the value of my treasures is magnified
by the memories they hold. The closer
I hold them, the longer I hold on to
those memories, my greatest treasure.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love this, Ken. The perfect poem/reply for this post. And yes, the memories!
LikeLike
In our living room I have a wooden bowl (carved as a large shell) with various treasures:
A brass bracelet I was given by a bedouin girl at Petra, Roman pot shards and an Ancient Greek Loomweight from Sicily, shells from various beaches, a pine cone from the Black Forest, the hospital ID tags put on my sons at birth, pumice from the Azores, a carved fertility doll made by my brother, a tiny fluffy bee cake decoration from my 21st birthday cake, my childhood dancing medals, and my husbands Blue Peter Badge. This last item is buried deep, so that casual visitors don’t see it, as it is a valuble item in the UK!.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love hearing about these collections. So many memories, so much life!
LikeLike
Mmmm, where to begin? This challenge might lead to a whole book of tribute poems to oddities and treasures I’ve been hanging onto (emotionally as well as physically) – some since childhood, the collection continues to grow today in my 70s. Love your value statement: priceless – all have stories
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great idea, Jazz. I look forward to reading these stories!
LikeLike
That’s a really tough question, especially since I’ve spent a lot of time the past few years going through my accumulations in the hopes of clearing things out. Probably the most emotional thing so far was a box of cards and letters I saved. Just to see the handwriting, and to realize not only that so many of the letter-writers were gone, but that method of communication–so much richer than email or even a phone call–is also gone forever. I also have a strong attachment to a green metal ash tray on which I wrote “Miss Wilms” in gold for my great aunt that was used not for her cigarettes (another nail in the coffin, she said as she lit up), but for our penny poker games, some shreds from my older daughter’s blankie, and the many roses are red poems that continue to be penned by the younger one for every occasion. (K)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had to pare down my collection when I moved to Indiana. I don’t miss many of the items, as the memories remain. But there are a few I wish I’d managed to keep.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been letting my daughters take things and giving things to friends and family, which at least gives me a connection. I’m still regretting some of the things from my childhood that my parents threw out during their many moves. They were not sentimental at all.
LikeLike
I really don’t know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My treasures have changed over the years. Some items I valued greatly at 20 were discarded in my 30s. Now I wish I’d kept a few of them, if only as reminders of who I once was.
LikeLike
Exactly. I gave away things I regret but there is no going back. You posed a good question.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t miss the things I gave away so much as those I tossed, which are truly irrevocably gone.
LikeLike
A truly priceless collection
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So many stones and shells and pieces of driftwood picked up all over the world!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It seems that stones are special to many of us. So interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it might be because they’re so durable and old, yet every one is different; infinite variations, which is probably why it becomes so addictive looking for them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And what better reminder of a place than a rock!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
<
div>My grandfatherâs â¦.
Sent from my iPhone
<
div dir=”ltr”>
<
blockquote type=”cite”>
LikeLike