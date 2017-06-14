Order Link for My New Chapbook is Now Up

From Every Moment a Second
The prepublication sales period for my new chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, begins today, June 13, and runs through August 11. The book’s tentative release date is October 6. Please note: prepublication sales determine the print run, which means this stage is crucial in terms of how many copies will be printed and the number of copies I’ll receive as payment. So if you feel inclined to help, and are able, please purchase your copy during this period. Order here.
Many thanks to the members of this blog community for supporting my writing. I sit alone in my shack to write, but you are there with me, just a keyboard away. I am truly grateful for your wisdom and humor and willingness to help me traverse the strange and wonderful worlds of poetry and publication.
Done! Looking forward to it. Again, Congratulations!
Thank you, Sarah! I am thrilled.
Ordered! I love that it’s not shipping until October. My middle-aged brain will forget it’s coming by mid July. When the book is delivered in October it will be a complete surprise.
I know that sequence, Tami! Thank you very much.
Ordered! Do you have to wait wondering till August, or does FLP give you periodic reports of orders? Waiting can be maddening (with or without progress reports) – or, it could inspire a poem or two?
Thank you! They’re supposed to give periodic reports, but it still might inspire a poem or two. 🙂
🙂 🙂
Thanks, Ken!
Done! Hooray! Great way to start the morning eh? Cheers, Lynne
Yay! Thank you, Lynne. Yes, a great way to start the day!
Lynne, I ADORE your insights featured on the order page! Thank you for supporting Sir Robert’s brilliant venture (that’s been such a long time coming!). He deserves every ounce of praise that comes his way and more! I can’t wait to watch the fireworks! 🙂
Very cool, Bob. Can’t wait to receive mine in October-ish. Many congratulations!
Thanks so much for your support, Leigh!
But there is so much flowing back to us! Congratulations! (K)
Thank you, Kerfe. Let’s keep it flowing both ways. 🙂
I’ll do my best to hold up my end…
I know you will. Thank you.
Reblogged this on SLHARPERPOETRY and commented:
This sublime, new collection by our favorite poet in this world, Robert Okaji, is not to be missed!
Bob enlisted me to be his cover artist for FROM EVERY MOMENT A SECOND, and the ensuing creative endeavor proved to be nothing short of the honor and privilege of a lifetime, the result of which I’ll be unveiling on this blog soon!
The artwork is glorious and fitting! Thank you.
Done! So happy for you! Would you like to be interviewed for my blog when your chapbook comes out?
Woo hoo! Thank you, Luanne. I’d love it.
Done! Now that’s 2 things to get me through winter- anticipation of the burst of colour in our garden from the ranunculi that I planted with my son and the arrival of your chapbook! I love the testimonies on the order page!
Ranunculi? Now I must google. And thank you, Mek. This has really been a collaborative effort – the cover blurbs, the artwork, the first review, are all from members of the blog community. Very humbling.
Yes- google or wait till I post pics come southern hemisphere spring. Collablogoration is great! Is the review published, or does that come later?
It’s up on Daniel Schnee’s site, and I’ll reblog it tomorrow morning.
I’ll have a look…
I read, I clicked, I paypalled. (Should that be one l or two? Somehow both of them seem wrong.)
Thank you, Jeni. Ha! You’re right – they both look wrong.
