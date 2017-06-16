5 thoughts on “New Poem Up at Outcast Poetry

    • Hi Daniel. I don’t mind at all. The answer is a resounding NO! There’s no money in poetry – there are few paying markets, and even those don’t pay much, and the competition is fierce. Many poets make a living by teaching in higher education, but that’s become more difficult to do, as fewer tenure track positions exist, as budgets are stagnant or reduced and colleges and universities reply on adjuncts (poorly paid temporary instructors) to meet staffing needs.

