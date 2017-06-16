My poem, “The Theory and Practice of Rebellion,” is live at Outcast Poetry.
Many thanks to editor Sean Lynch for taking this piece.
My poem, “The Theory and Practice of Rebellion,” is live at Outcast Poetry.
Many thanks to editor Sean Lynch for taking this piece.
Bravo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, ma’am!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you don’t mind me asking, do you making a living from your poetry?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Daniel. I don’t mind at all. The answer is a resounding NO! There’s no money in poetry – there are few paying markets, and even those don’t pay much, and the competition is fierce. Many poets make a living by teaching in higher education, but that’s become more difficult to do, as fewer tenure track positions exist, as budgets are stagnant or reduced and colleges and universities reply on adjuncts (poorly paid temporary instructors) to meet staffing needs.
LikeLike
Congratulations once more
LikeLike