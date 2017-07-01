Recording of “What Feet Know”

My poem “What Feet Know” was featured on Postcard Poems and Prose Magazine in December 2016, and is included in my forthcoming chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for prepublication order at Finishing Line Press.

 


