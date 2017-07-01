Recording of “What Feet Know”

My poem “What Feet Know” was featured on Postcard Poems and Prose Magazine in December 2016, and is included in my forthcoming chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for prepublication order at Finishing Line Press.
A great reading of a fine poem Robert. I note that your dog had to get in on the act!
Thank you, Peter. It’s actually my neighbor’s dog – my pooches yap. Ha!
Your voice suits the words (which I suppose is natural as they’re your words!)
Ha! I wonder how this would sound if James Earl Jones read it as Darth Vader? 🙂
Well done Robert 👍🏽
