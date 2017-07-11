Ode to Bacon
How you lend
yourself
to others,
enhancing even
the sweetest fig
in your embrace
over coals,
or consider
your rendered
self, how it
deepens flavor
with piggish
essence, coating
or absorbed,
blended or
sopped. O belly
of delight, o wonder
of tongues,
how could I not
love you
and your infinite
charms, even
when you resist
my efforts and
shoot sizzling bits
of yourself
onto my naked
hands? I pay
this toll
gladly,
today and
next year
and all those
days to follow,
till the last piece
is swallowed
and our sun
goes dark.
Hyperbole
becomes you,
smoked beauty,
salted love,
and I shall never
put you down
or leave you
behind
on a plate
to be discarded
or forgotten,
unloved.
With thanks to T.S. Wright, for her challenge.
Ah, the power of bacon!
A powerful force! I can’t resist its siren call.
Nature’s candy ’tis ode-worthy.
How can bacon feel but loved following such devotion. Your missive speaks for many. I thank you for accepting the challenge and delivering such a prize.
How could I not accept the challenge? Bacon! Now I’m off to cook breakfast. Hmm. Wonder what it’ll be…
Hahaha this was great! Made me giggle. I cannot like people who don’t like bacon. Thanks gracing my morning with a giggle and smile. Now off to the kitchen…
You are very welcome. Thanks for reading my little ode.
Yes yes yes!! Reading this makes my mouth water. Hyperbole suits!
Mmmmm! My two strips were delightful this morning.
A mouth watering and crackling ode
A little crisp at the edges, perhaps. 🙂
I can smell this poem and I’m vegetarian! Haha, sharing it with a friend who lives for bacon.
I have declared bacon to be a vegetable, at least in my house. Delusion has its perks. 😛
Haha
Too funny, and humorously said! I hope “liking” this does not betray my vegetarianism 😉
Oh, no! Besides, in my house and on this blog, bacon is a vegetable. 🙂
Divine…. (and a perfect pairing for my “Ode to an Egg”). Breakfast bliss Robert!
Ha! You are right. Love your poem. For anyone reading this, here’s the url: https://korlaet.blog/2017/06/02/ode-to-an-egg/
Very happy for your feedback kind sir! 😀
My pleasure, Diana.
Amen
🙏🏼
I just gained five pounds from reading this, not to mention how conflicted it makes me feel. Pigs are smart and cute… and delicious. 🐷
Ha! Well, just think of them as the nasty feral hogs that live in my neck of the woods. True story: I was out walking in the country when all of a sudden I caught whiff of a foul odor. A few seconds later a huge feral hog ran across the road right in front of me. I actually smelled him before I saw him.
That sounds less delicious.
Yeah. While I enjoy stinky cheese, stinky pig is another thing. 🐗
This is beautiful and I’m not even the biggest fan of bacon.
Congrats, you made me appreciate bacon
Then I have done my job! Thank you.
Bravo!
Thank you!
Yes!!!!! Irresistible, my favourite meat by a mile! 👍
