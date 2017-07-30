Flowers
How they share our
desires, shape
our days.
Passion to hope,
fingertips to
lips. Some bud
easily, others
struggle. A little
water, light, a kind
voice. Sometimes so
little achieves
so much. Yesterday’s
sunflower droops on
the sill. Today’s promise
arrives with rain.
“Flowers” last appeared on the blog in September 2015.
Nice
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike
Rbt, good poem, controlled, delicate, great sounds. thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So pleased you like it. Thank you.
LikeLike
Rbt, since we’re both flogging our recent poetry collections, you wanna do a trade, from our private stashes? Since my publisher gets no benefit from mutual give-aways, I’ll BUY your book and you buy mine? From the poems you’ve been posting here, I think I’d like your book. You might like mine ($13, which includes postage). Check it out on my website jefersoncarterverse.com Thanks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey, J, just ordered Diptheria Festival from Main St. Rag. Looking forward to reading it. Thanks very much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Robert, I enjoy your poems very much. What inspires you to write? Anything in particular? Time of day? Do you feel like you have always been a poet? If this is too personal then I understand if you don’t choose to answer. I am just curious about other poets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Ali. Not too personal at all. I came to poetry rather late – in my 20s, after I left the Navy and during my last year at college. I believed I was a fiction writer, and took a poetry writing course because I thought it might help my prose. At that point I couldn’t have named five contemporary poets, and knew nothing about poetry. But somehow poetry took over. Nowadays, three decades later, I try to write every day. Nothing in particular inspires me, or perhaps I should say everything inspires me, particularly the ordinary things we may barely notice in our goings around. I have many questions, and poetry helps me frame them. Alas, I have few answers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I appreciate hearing your journey. I am a lover of questions and can relate to your experience of writing poetry to create a framework for understanding life. Thank you Robert.
LikeLiked by 2 people
At this point in my life, it likely defines who and what I am as well as anything else.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Such a beautiful poem, best I water my orchids now ….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Ivor. Things are getting a bit parched here. We could use some rain!
LikeLike
The ways of the world, opposite here, cold and wet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So true. We’ve just had our two hottest days this year!
LikeLike
Hell !! I’m shivering, and actually writing words of my cold Sunday morning, listening and inspired by Leonard’s, Avalanche and his chilling, One Of Us Cannot Be Wrong…
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can’t go wrong with LC!
LikeLike
I’m lucky, I’ve collected them all….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like a deliberate and wise choice!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I loved your poem. Simple to understand spreading beauty and love. What can be better than reading a beautiful poem in morning. 🙂 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. Perhaps you could read two poems? 😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha! For sure. One more from your diary. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lovely!
LikeLike