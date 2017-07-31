The Garden
But what of this notion
of the romantic?
It rained last night.
I could smell it
before it fell,
each drop a perfect
sphere until the final
moment. This
is fact, impractical but
lovely for its truth.
* * *
Initially posted in January of 2014, so few saw it that I thought it deserved another airing. The poem was published many years ago as a poetry postcard offered by the literary journal Amelia. I admit to being wrong about the shape of raindrops. But hey, they start out spherical…
Love this one!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Andrew.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s well worth repeating some of the earlier poems. I like this, but I wasn’t on line when you frst posted it. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve learned that it’s okay to repeat posts – not everybody reads every post, and it offers new readers the opportunity to read them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely correct. Repetition is good for us newbies and wannabes too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such nice Sunday morning words Robert. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Diana. Glad you like it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
May be ‘each drop a perfect tear’ ? 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
good post
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you.
LikeLike
Trust me, Robert. I felt it when the spheres went flat 😦
LikeLike
Loved the allusion to mortality in this piece.
LikeLike