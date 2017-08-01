Three Poems in Eclectica

I have three poems included in this summer’s edition of Eclectica: “A Word Bathing in Moonlight,” “Scarecrow Dreams,” and “Missing Loved Ones,” the first draft of which came to being during the 2016 August 30-30 challenge. Many thanks to poetry editor Jen Finstrom, for taking these pieces.

