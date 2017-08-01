Three Poems in Eclectica

I have three poems included in this summer’s edition of Eclectica“A Word Bathing in Moonlight,” “Scarecrow Dreams,” and “Missing Loved Ones,” the first draft of which came to being during the 2016 August 30-30 challenge. Many thanks to poetry editor Jen Finstrom, for taking these pieces.

 

Three Poems in Eclectica

  4. Wow! Congrats on these magnificent placements!

    Though Scarecrow’s self-actualization is so often palpably fraught with awareness of his particular brand of lack, this dream lets him revel in his freedom from that burdensome body of the living (the muted senses of which know no better than to eschew our own rootedness to the earth — the very weight of substantiation — in order to chase after the emptiness of breath), and show us everything we’re missing!

    Your superpower is finding possibility and eternity seated in the belly of loss and lack, making those places we associate most closely with despair resound with hope…

