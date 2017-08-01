Three Poems in Eclectica

I have three poems included in this summer’s edition of Eclectica: “A Word Bathing in Moonlight,” “Scarecrow Dreams,” and “Missing Loved Ones,” the first draft of which came to being during the 2016 August 30-30 challenge. Many thanks to poetry editor Jen Finstrom, for taking these pieces.
Well done, Bob.
Thanks, Ken. It’s particularly gratifying to see these published, as they all have a special meaning to me.
Congrats Bob!
Thank you, DJ!
Awesome emotions and instincts
Thanks very much, Jim.
Wow! Congrats on these magnificent placements!
Though Scarecrow’s self-actualization is so often palpably fraught with awareness of his particular brand of lack, this dream lets him revel in his freedom from that burdensome body of the living (the muted senses of which know no better than to eschew our own rootedness to the earth — the very weight of substantiation — in order to chase after the emptiness of breath), and show us everything we’re missing!
Your superpower is finding possibility and eternity seated in the belly of loss and lack, making those places we associate most closely with despair resound with hope…
Thank you, Ms. H. “Scarecrow Dreams” was my first Scarecrow poem. It took a while to find a home… I don’t know why his voice came to be, but it certainly has been traveling around.
Good job! Congratulations on your trifecta!
Thanks, Charles. I just send these things out, and sometimes they latch on!
Congratulations!
Thank you, Maria. Much appreciated.
Scarecrow is always close to my heart, but all 3 are wonderful. (as usual). More kudos. (K)
Thank you, Kerfe.
Congrats.
