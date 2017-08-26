Poem Featured in Vox Populi

Musings on poetry, language, perception, numbers, food, and anything else that slips through the cracks.
I’m thrilled to announce that my poem “Scarecrow Calls Out the Man” is featured in Vox Populi today. Many thanks to founder/editor Michael Simms for publishing this piece.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Ken. I think Scarecrow was in a mood…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Scarecrow speaks wisdom … thank you for sharing it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I particularly enjoyed the pairing with the article on facism.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is awesome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much, Ashley!
LikeLike
Congrats Robert!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike
Love this line: casual racism, privilege and coarse, childish taunts, merge
LikeLiked by 1 person
There was so much outlandish behavior to choose from!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Casual racism and privilege are probably my favorite toxins for scarecrows to shoo away. It’s an outlandish word-party Robert!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Scarecrow keeps trying!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congrats!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Maurice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your welcome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much, Kindra!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re so welcome. Well deserved!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome! I tried to like it over on vox populi but for some reason it won’t let me. Worked here though!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much. I’m glad it worked here!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome! Congrats!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much!
LikeLike
kudos
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Paul. Much appreciated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cool post
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Cedric.
LikeLike
Scarecrow rocks. (K)
LikeLiked by 1 person
😃
LikeLiked by 1 person
Commented at Vox Populi, but wanted to tell you here too. So well done and so needed. I hope our congressional uh, leaders find backbones soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If only they would! Thank you.
LikeLike
A big big CONGRATULATIONS to youuuu 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much!
LikeLike
I love the power gain at the end!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Luanne. It flowed that way.
LikeLiked by 1 person