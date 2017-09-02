To That Dismal Train Somewhere Near Banff

To That Dismal Train Somewhere Near Banff

Forgotten, you settle into the earth,
naming stones for each destination missed –
Kamloops, Jasper, Lake Louise – which is worth
each open-mouthed coin laid on the rail, kissed

and reformed into altered currency
no longer capable of carrying
debt or a tourist’s sense of urgency,
only dying days and the wearying

plight of the unmoved. If vines caress your
body, who’s to blame for accepting their
advances? When green subsumes rust, deplore
that too, but enjoy the moments you share,

leaf on metal and glass, the raspy light
tonguing your throat through those long, whistling nights.

19 thoughts on “To That Dismal Train Somewhere Near Banff

  6. Having haunted so many derelict railyards and rail museums over the years, “When green subsumes rust” and “leaf on metal on glass” were definitely going to speak to me even if I hadn’t seen that “Trem Abandonado”. A fragment of some industrial Angkor Wat.

