To That Dismal Train Somewhere Near Banff

Forgotten, you settle into the earth,

naming stones for each destination missed –

Kamloops, Jasper, Lake Louise – which is worth

each open-mouthed coin laid on the rail, kissed

and reformed into altered currency

no longer capable of carrying

debt or a tourist’s sense of urgency,

only dying days and the wearying

plight of the unmoved. If vines caress your

body, who’s to blame for accepting their

advances? When green subsumes rust, deplore

that too, but enjoy the moments you share,

leaf on metal and glass, the raspy light

tonguing your throat through those long, whistling nights.