Door
What would you conceal?
Or open to. Could you unfurl
your fist to daylight
and shudder loss away — one key,
one digit, one death — presuming the universe
and all its hinges available for inspection
behind yet another unlatched presence.
And this spinning disk,
how shall we step off? Every moon
sheds its coat. Listening, I turn the knob.
“Door” first appeared on the blog in September 2016.
Always clever
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, John.
LikeLike
There so much to it than just a knob. Nicely written.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is, indeed. Thank you, Fujiko.
LikeLike
Pingback: This Door | The Writer's Village
I enjoyed your piece so much so that it inspired me to try my own hand. I liked its expansiveness and retraction. Like the universe itself, maybe. Your personification of the door: the fury of the door’s fist while its closing off of its the pangs and pains, the questioning of the universe and whether it was open for inspection, a mirroring of the door itself, and how you bring us back as individuals standing behind the door, a door, waiting, anticipating, perhaps to see, to listen, to discover for ourselves. So much in so few words. Thank you. Very nice.
Your impression on me is captured here: https://thewritersvillage.wordpress.com/2017/09/09/this-door/ – if you care to visit.
Randy
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m so pleased you liked it, Randy. And thanks very much for the link.
LikeLike
I have a fascination with doors as my pinterest will testify. Beautiful as always.
LikeLike