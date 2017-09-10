Door

What would you conceal?

Or open to. Could you unfurl

your fist to daylight

and shudder loss away — one key,

one digit, one death — presuming the universe

and all its hinges available for inspection

behind yet another unlatched presence.

And this spinning disk,

how shall we step off? Every moon

sheds its coat. Listening, I turn the knob.

“Door” first appeared on the blog in September 2016.