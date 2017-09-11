Spring Dawn (after Meng Haoran)

The transliteration on Chinese-poems.com reads:
Spring sleep not wake dawn
Everywhere hear cry bird
Night come wind rain sound
Flower fall know how many
This adaptation first appeared on the blog in November 2014.
Definitely yours is more relatable!
“When your eyes stare into mine, the world does not need language; when your lips kiss mine, the world does not need time. You are surrounding my heart, bitterness turns sweet.
All these yesterdays were there to seize the wish today. Countless times of getting lost just want to freeze the moment. Because of you, today exists.
When your hands linger around me, there is one fewer lonesomeness in this world; when you say your life was meant to love me everyday bit by bit, there is one more smiling face in this world. You are surrounding my heart, bitterness turns sweet.” -Wanting Qu “Today”
