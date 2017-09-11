Spring Dawn (after Meng Haoran)

This morning I slept through dawn
and the screeching birds, long
after last night’s wild wind and rain.
But who can count the fallen flowers?

 

The transliteration on Chinese-poems.com reads:

Spring sleep not wake dawn
Everywhere hear cry bird
Night come wind rain sound
Flower fall know how many

 

file7101237575173
This adaptation first appeared on the blog in November 2014.

