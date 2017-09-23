Recording of “Door”

Posted on by

door

Door 

What would you conceal?
Or open to. Could you unfurl

your fist to daylight
and shudder loss away — one key,

one digit, one death — presuming the universe
and all its hinges available for inspection

behind yet another unlatched presence.
And this spinning disk,

how shall we step off? Every moon
sheds its coat. Listening, I turn the knob.

mooncoat

“Door” first appeared on the blog in September 2016.

8 thoughts on “Recording of “Door”

  2. It seems that, with each poem you read, I process in slightly different ways, appreciating the nuances even more.
    The thought of the fist unfurling, having turned the knob, palm up and fingers opening to release possibilities, just as the the open door would.
    Or, the the knob as the fist, opening to those possibilities. Or, the knob as the moon, one step to greater things.
    And the spinning disk… the plane of the knob… the plane of our existence, once again, open to possibilities.

    Then again, conversations with you have led me to analyze/understand your subtleties.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s