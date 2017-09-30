Returns
What good is a rock
if the people fall, if truth
remains but no one
hears the long grass
rattle, and words
burst into flame
and gas, and life
poisons itself with
greed and the deficit
of compassion.
No body exists to bury.
I am trying to return
to a place of open
mouths, of nests and
groves left standing
despite their value
to the market. Which
pocket do I empty,
what song do I leave
unsung. Tomorrow
always becomes
yesterday, and today
flakes away into chilled
ash, carried over
rooftops and clouds,
never to be seen again.
Thank you for this.
Thank you for reading this, Mina! Much appreciated.
Somber perspective. All too suited to the times …
It was written in January – a somber month.
What is written in stone may be history, but is it truth or revisionist? The difference between new life and death, open mouths and ash is clear to those who can read between the lines, but do they?
I think many have not learned to read between the lines.
yes. true pathos here. thanks.
Thank you, Nancie.
Indeed. The pathos is very… pathos-y! 🙂
Yes–things to think about. The figure (gargoyle?) at the bottom looks perplexed.
I loved that look.
I do, too.
One of my favorites.
Thanks, Jeff.
I do believe “the market” may be the source of all evil…(K)
At the very least, it is used to justify evil.
Captivating words… may be a few unwritten…
Thank you for reblogging.
