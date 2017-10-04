I Have Answers
But the questions remain.
A little pepper, some salt,
butter. Our rosemary needs pruning
and the music’s too loud
to hear. The lizard basks in sunlight
eight minutes old, but I forget to ask
what else we need. Or want. Just this,
she says. Red, like your favorite sky,
the in-between, the misplaced one.
“I Have Answers” is included in From Every Moment a Second, which will be published by Finishing Line Press this fall. The publisher has informed me that the publication date has been pushed back five weeks, which suggests a mid-November release.
There are always questions.
And I suppose sometimes the answers change.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The answers change, as do the questions. And more pop out. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s what makes life interesting. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
So true!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like everything about this post except the change of dates 😦
“The lizard basis in sunlight eight minutes old…” is going to stay in my head all day. It sounds like a line from a nursery rhyme.
O! If you ever do a Tupelo Press thing again I’m going to challenge you to write a nursery rhyme.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not thrilled with the change, either. A nursery rhyme? Eek!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I imagine it would include something about Etruscans, Babylonian agriculture and the Moon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, ok, since you’re going to lob a softball my way. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
The mountains are high,
The river is cold,
The grains are waving in the wind
Like questions of old.
Some answers bought,
Some answers sold,
Some are basking in the sun,
Eight minutes old…
🤓
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmm. I think I’ll outsource Tami’s nursery rhyme challenge…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Curious poem to pair with a publisher’s delays … no doubt they have answers to the whys …
LikeLiked by 2 people
They definitely have answers, none of which match my theories. Ha!
LikeLike
Tell them it’s a fine wine, already, and doesn’t need any more aging.
Scratch that!
Fine single malt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha. They have little use for communication…
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s amazing 😊😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Palash!
LikeLike
How you write that
LikeLiked by 1 person
One word at a time. 🙂
LikeLike
Hope I could become 1% of you someday 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are too kind. It’s mostly a matter of sitting down and writing every day. And reading. Much reading.
LikeLike
I have questions but no answers…(K)
LikeLike