Recording of "Forgetting Charm" Posted on October 7, 2017 by robert okaji https://robertokaji.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/forgetting-charm-w-music.mp3 "Forgetting Charm" first appeared in Issue Two of The Icarus Anthology.
Love it!
Thank you, Tami. You’re to blame! 😀
I will take the blame on that one 🙂 not only did I understand your meaning better, the music choice added a polished depth to the reading. I guess we’ve been spoiled by all of the musical scores in our movies and such. Listening to poem recitation that is voice alone leaves me to envision the poet in a “clean room” wearing a paper suit and a shower cap. Never read poetry while wearing gloves in an hermetically sealed environment! I would put this recording on my phone and listen to it as a creative kick start to my day. (Which is what I did today, so thank you.)
How did you know about my clean room and shower cap? Ha! I do enjoy mixing the recordings. The hard and time-consuming part is finding the right music.
Beautiful, Robert.
Thank you, Merril.
Awesome Robert! Sjoe! 👏👏
Thank you, Rob!
Thank you for not posting the poem, Robert😊. At first I thought I wanted to follow along, but it was a pleasure to close my eyes to hear you say things like “in our house/the tang of burnt sugars….;” “fragmented memories fill our cupboards;” and then to try and visualize words being buried in daylight.
You’re welcome, Leslie! Since the publication was so recent, I didn’t want to post the poem on the blog, and instead provided a link. I get requests for both – recordings with poems, and recordings without them, so I suppose I’ll do a little of both. 🙂
You carry the tone of this very well, Bob. The music is a nice fit.
Thanks, Ken. The music seemed appropriate.
Just lovely. And so much more to savor when read aloud by the author. Thank you.
So beautiful! This music was a perfect accompaniment.
Beautiful! I love the musical accompaniment.
Could you print words with it for those of us who are hard of hearing?
