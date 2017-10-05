Recording of “I Have Answers”

I Have Answers

But the questions remain.

A little pepper, some salt,

butter. Our rosemary needs pruning

and the music’s too loud

to hear. The lizard basks in sunlight

eight minutes old, but I forget to ask

what else we need. Or want. Just this,

she says. Red, like your favorite sky,

the in-between, the misplaced one.

“I Have Answers” is included in From Every Moment a Second, which will be published by Finishing Line Press this fall. The publisher has informed me that the publication date has been pushed back five weeks, which suggests a mid-November release.