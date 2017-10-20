Osso Buco
The reconciled, the residue of one’s
virtues displayed or absorbed
that within become the basis for
talk: furtive movements, the knife’s
gentle persuasion, wine
afforded the quality of enhancement.
We must preserve the truth, and other
disingenuous phrases, as if we may
admit our tastes only at great cost
to our politics and sense of being.
And fruitful loss – the reduction
sauce, or stock evaporated – which
attaches in dissipation
the grace of subtlety. To be more
with less. To be apparent yet
concealed. To be, in turn, aware.
“Osso Buco” first appeared here in March 2015.
A fine process. I could almost see the copper boiler with the coils of tubing producing a perfect distillation.
It's all in the tubing, Ken!
From one who is constantly shooting from the hip, I'll try anything once… or over and over until the swelling shuts my eyes! 😉
I know that feeling!
