Osso Buco

The reconciled, the residue of one’s

virtues displayed or absorbed

that within become the basis for

talk: furtive movements, the knife’s

gentle persuasion, wine

afforded the quality of enhancement.

We must preserve the truth, and other

disingenuous phrases, as if we may

admit our tastes only at great cost

to our politics and sense of being.

And fruitful loss – the reduction

sauce, or stock evaporated – which

attaches in dissipation

the grace of subtlety. To be more

with less. To be apparent yet

concealed. To be, in turn, aware.

“Osso Buco” first appeared here in March 2015.