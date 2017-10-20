Let It Remain
Comfort of name,
of pleasure
freshened in
repetition, unformed
pears falling, and
the mockingbird’s
inability
to complete
another’s song.
I will take no
moment
from this day
but let it remain
here in the knowing,
in the tyranny
of the absolute
and its enforced
rhythm desiring
both flight and
maturation,
the ecstasy
of fruit grown full.
“Let It Remain” first appeared here in September 2015.
Pears are delicious!
Alas, we had to cut down our tree a while back.
Nature abhors a vacuum…she will refill the space with what she needs…
Grass, weeds, poetry…
There is nothing much better than fresh fruit sweet and delicious! Great poem Bob!
Very nice. Thank you for sharing.
Thanks very much!
