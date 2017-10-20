Let It Remain

Comfort of name,

of pleasure

freshened in

repetition, unformed

pears falling, and

the mockingbird’s

inability

to complete

another’s song.

I will take no

moment

from this day

but let it remain

here in the knowing,

in the tyranny

of the absolute

and its enforced

rhythm desiring

both flight and

maturation,

the ecstasy

of fruit grown full.

“Let It Remain” first appeared here in September 2015.