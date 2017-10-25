Driving without Radio
One minute you’re sipping coffee at the stoplight,
and the next you find yourself six miles
down the road, wondering how you got there,
just two exits before the French bakery
and your favorite weekday breakfast taco stand.
Or while pondering the life of mud,
you almost stomp the brakes when a 40-year old
memory oozes in — two weeks before Thanksgiving,
the windshield icing over (inside), while most definitely
not watching the drive-in movie in Junction City, Kansas,
her warm sighs on your neck and ear, and the art
of opening cheap wine with a hairbrush. How many
construction barrels must one dodge to conjure these
delights, unsought and long misfiled? You turn right
on 29th Street and just for a moment think you’ve seen
an old friend, looking as he did before he died,
but better, and happier, and of course it’s just a trash bag
caught in a plum tree, waving hello, waving goodbye.
“Driving without Radio” was published at Split Rock Review in November 2016. Many thanks to editor Crystal Gibbins for providing a home for this one.
Oh yes. I’ve had similar experiences.
They can be a tad disconcerting, but I welcome them.
Aaaah love this Robert, and you’ve describe my present (old) car exactly ….
Thanks, Ivor. All of my vehicles age as soon as I buy them. Or so it seems. 🙂
I resemble that remark…
😀
Fantastic. “How many/construction barrels must one dodge to conjure these/delights, unsought and long misfiled?” This line undid me in the best possible way, as only truly powerful poetry can. You know that pleasurable and painful feeling that smacks of mortality and eternity at the same time? That. I’m grateful for your words. You encourage me to continue writing.
Hey, Robert. Thank you. I seem to forever be dodging some sort of barrier…
Reminds me of the scary occurrence of driving on automatic pilot. Lost in thoughts coming out of left field, while muscle memory and some sort of cosmic, mystical function of a disengaged brain gets you safely where you want to go, leaving you frightened when you realize you barely, consciously remember the trip. Great poem.
That “how did I get here and where have I been feeling” never ceases to amaze me.
Reading this is a trip in itself – thank you! (Some truly surprising things come to the forefront of my mind on summer road trips driving miles per day several days in a row … a number of poems drafted from the road …)
The oddest things come to mind, including the occasional line or two.
All is well, as long as you stay between the lines – except when it comes to writing, of course.
I think I do. 😃
Absolutely love this, Robert! I live my car life without radio. That space in time. And yes, occasionally a line or two. May I reblog?
I can get so lost without going anywhere! Feel free to reblog anything you find here, anytime.
That is so “me”! You really captured the drive, those days, the poignant passage of time. Love it, Bob!
It’s such a common occurrence, but it never fails to surprise me. Ha.
Reblogged this on Sarah Russell Poetry and commented:
Ah, life without radio. Robert Ojaki has captured long drives so well.
Thanks for reblogging, Sarah!
Wonderful 🌺
Thank you!
you’re welcome
Nice one!
Thank you!
No problem
I have a few memories like that. Thanks for helping me revisit them.
I wonder what’ll pop out next…
This one is so good it doesn’t even require a Nien Nunb!! 6 stars out of 5!
Ha! Thank you, Daniel.
You are such a great poet… the next 3 oz. of Kavalan single malt about to slide down my gullet are dedicated to you….
I am honored and raise my glass in return!
excellent, it sounds like something i go through on my daily commute –
Happens all the time to me!
love this
A great way to pass a journey
Sometimes in my car I think I am a time traveler! This evokes that feeling. Lovely.
