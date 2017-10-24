Bowls, Emptied
I picture them always separate, unfilled, never nested among the others.
In descending order: yellow, green, red. The missing blue.
Concave, hollow, hemispherical, freed of conscience.
Other images – the skies, denser with age.
You stirring with a wooden spoon, cigarette smoldering nearby.
Or the itinerant smell of new sod and wet soil.
My knee aches whenever I traverse stairs or turn quickly.
Which holds more grief, these vessels or memory’s lapse?
Inverted, their capacity remains constant as the heavens, dark or light.
The paling dome, a memory of freshly pulled onion.
Squatting, you would patiently pluck weeds.
I bite my tongue and kneel to place the flowers.
Near this stone, where the crickets chirr and dew worms burrow.
By this mound and these blades of near-silent grass.
Where I accept this moment’s offering. And you do not.
“Bowls, Emptied” first appeared on the blog in January 2016, and was subsequently published in Galway Review in December 2016.
Silent acceptance, perhaps?
Perhaps. 😀
In their emptiness, these un-nested bowls hold the entirety of the unbound (i.e., ecstatic, absent, cosmic, infinitesimal, fleeting, enduring, ever-present) sanctity we painfully and gratefully know as grief… This transcendent, richly synesthetic triumph is rates among my all-time favorite Okaji masterpieces!
I love bowls – their symbolism, their practical beauty. And I love filling them. So much there. And not. 😊
Exactly. Lol. 😁
😀
Love this: The paling dome, a memory of freshly pulled onion.
Squatting, you would patiently pluck weeds.
I bite my tongue and kneel to place the flowers.
