On Air Conditioning Posted on November 2, 2017 by robert okaji On Air Conditioning The man who owns everything wants more. Another offers his sandwich, accepting grace with a smile. Like vapor condensing in a coil to remove heat from the air. Difficult to comprehend. Harder to live.
Succinct. This poem, too, grace.
Thanks, Jazz. I seem to observe these interactions daily. 🙂
So beautiful!
Thank you!
This is brilliant. 49,000 stars out of 5!
Ha! Thanks, Daniel.
It is a deep shame that you were not active during the Imagist days… your work would be in anthologies and libraries all over the world at this moment, Okaji-Sensei!
It’s good to be here in my backyard, after having been gone for two weeks.
Welcome home! Also, the blog post on ‘the creative process’ you asked for will be up in a couple of days, right before I start my History of Western Art series.
Woo hoo! I look forward to reading it. Thanks, Daniel.
I think you will really like it, as “my” answer is not usual..
Of course!
I will also use some literary and anecdotal evidence from art, music, theater, literature, music and so on too… which I know you will enjoy reading, e.g. how Beethoven washed his face…
I’ve always wondered about Beethoven’s face-washing practice… 🙂
You will wonder no more… soon…
Thanks for letting us know.
Profound
