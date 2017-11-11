Cutting Down the Anniversary Pine

Things expand. Plans change. Clouds disperse,

people move. I remember swimming

through a dream’s warm water, and rising

for air only to find that I no longer lived

within that need, in that space demanding

the physiological transport of oxygen,

where the laws of physics reigned supreme,

and geometry, with a little luck, posited

all the right questions. And then the clock

blared and morning slammed me back.

Trees grow, as do needs and lives and even

cottages. We took down the dead Jack pine

that year, and drank skip-and-go-nakeds

by the pitcherful, while mosquitoes swarmed

me and ignored everyone else. It’s important,

but I still can’t recall the white pine, nor

where you planted it forty-three years ago.

Symbol or not, its treeness intrudes.

So we suffer these things with age, and if

what we cut down carries meaning beyond

cellulose and shade, bark and pine scent,

we’ll bear that mourning, too. So fuel your

saw, brother, and sharpen the chain. Today

becomes yesterday. Tomorrow never waits.

* * *

“Cutting Down the Anniversary Pine” was drafted during the Tupelo Press 30-30 Challenge in August 2015, and was published by Quiet Letter in April 2017.