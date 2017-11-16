My Poem “If You Drop Leaves” Is Up at Bad Pony Posted on November 16, 2017 by robert okaji “If You Drop Leaves” has been published at Bad Pony. Many thanks to editor Emily Corwin for taking this piece. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
