Review of Robert Okaji’s Chapbook, “From Every Moment A Second”

The first post-publication review of From Every Moment a Second!
Please enjoy the following review of Robert Okaji’s new chapbook, “From Every Moment A Second.” Editor-in-Chief Jeff Santosuosso examines Robert’s magical, hopeful portrayal of how things, events, and time are interrelated. We hope you will take a closer look at Robert’s work!
(This is our second chapbook review. We plan to review a new chapbook between each each of Panoply.)
From Every Moment A Second, by Robert Okaji
Published by Finishing Line Press
ISBN 978-1-63534-331-1
20 pages
$14.99
Submitted by Jeff Santosuosso
December 2017
Those who enjoy poetry that reveals much by saying little should check out Robert Okaji’s new chapbook, From Every Moment a Second. Okaji masters white space, implication, presence and absence in this pithy yet brief collection. He mines themes of humans and nature, their adjacency and interdependence. He presents the cycles of life, of change and transformation, not only among beings themselves, but as they interact…
Well done and congratulations Robert, an absolutely fantastic descriptive review of your book. Hope someone is feeding my Albatross to help him on his way……
Thanks, Ivor. Let’s hope your albatross hasn’t encountered any ancient mariners…
YES! That’s what I’m talking about! Jeff really nailed it! This is wonderful.
I’m really pleased that Jeff took the time to produce such an in-depth piece.
Congrats on your new book!
Thank you, Deborah. It is a pleasure!
Congrats Robert! Must be a good feeling to hear such kind words spoken about your writing.
