Review of Robert Okaji’s Chapbook, “From Every Moment A Second”

panoply, a literary zine

Please enjoy the following review of Robert Okaji’s new chapbook, “From Every Moment A Second.” Editor-in-Chief Jeff Santosuosso examines Robert’s magical, hopeful portrayal of how things, events, and time are interrelated. We hope you will take a closer look at Robert’s work!

(This is our second chapbook review. We plan to review a new chapbook between each each of Panoply.)

From Every Moment A Second, by Robert Okaji

Published by Finishing Line Press

ISBN 978-1-63534-331-1

20 pages

$14.99

Submitted by Jeff Santosuosso

December 2017

Those who enjoy poetry that reveals much by saying little should check out Robert Okaji’s new chapbook, From Every Moment a Second. Okaji masters white space, implication, presence and absence in this pithy yet brief collection. He mines themes of humans and nature, their adjacency and interdependence. He presents the cycles of life, of change and transformation, not only among beings themselves, but as they interact…