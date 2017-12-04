The Theory and Practice of Rebellion

Such small lives we’ve led,

diffident, quiet, until

provoked.

Remove our words,

we become steel

and sharp stone,

fletched softwood

splitting the air,

string reverberating,

singing resist,

resist.

Fear not

who we are now.

Consider tomorrow.

“The Theory and Practice of Rebellion,” first appeared in Outcast Poetry.

Many thanks to editor Sean Lynch for taking this piece.