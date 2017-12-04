The Theory and Practice of Rebellion
Such small lives we’ve led,
diffident, quiet, until
provoked.
Remove our words,
we become steel
and sharp stone,
fletched softwood
splitting the air,
string reverberating,
singing resist,
resist.
Fear not
who we are now.
Consider tomorrow.
“The Theory and Practice of Rebellion,” first appeared in Outcast Poetry.
Many thanks to editor Sean Lynch for taking this piece.
Damn, this is tight. And so timely, on a personal level.
In light of recent events, this one seemed all too appropriate.
Love the personification of the arrow. Brilliant.
Thank you. I’m so pleased you liked it.
Yes! Resist!
What choice do we have?
Very very timely
Unfortunately so!
Enter the Welsh (or Native Americans (or anyone who’s fired a crafted barb)). I dabbled in archery as a kid. Enjoyed this piece on Outcast Poetry. I enjoy it now, here. Thanks.
The right tool in the right hand at the right moment…
You exercise a strict equity of words, yet I find myself with many tangents upon which I can launch from your poetry. You’re too good at this. You’re also too good at comment replies.
I could only wish to be too good… I’m more persistent than good.
Regardless, your writings reflect a certain at-terms-with-life sense that I’ve yet only encountered in certain Buddhist sutras. Take it for what you will. I am largely unlettered.
Nonetheless, thank you.
