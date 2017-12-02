Every Wind
Every wind loses itself,
no matter where
it starts. I want
a little piece of you.
No.
I want your atmosphere
bundled in a small rice paper packet
and labeled with strings of new rain
and stepping stones.
I want
the grace of silence
blowing in through the cracked
window, disturbing only
the shadows.
Everywhere I go, bits of me linger,
searching for you.
Grief ages one thread at a time,
lurking like an odor
among the lost
things,
or your breath,
still out there,
drifting.
“Every Wind” first appeared in The Lake in July 2016, and is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for order now via Amazon.com and Finishing Line Press.
One of the many great poems, I’m looking forward to reading in your book, … well done Robert.
Thanks, Ivor. I hope the book arrives soon.
We catch glimpses out of the corner of our eye now and then…(K)
That certainly seems the best I can do.
Love the yearning and sorrow in this piece, Bob.
Thanks, Cate. Some days are like that, others are not. We just keep moving on.
Wow! That’s one heck of a write!
Thank you, Kunal.
Swoon.
