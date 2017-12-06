After Reading That Dogs Relieve Themselves in Alignment with the Earth’s Magnetic Field, I Observe and Take Notes
Perhaps Ozymandias is an anomaly. He shows no
preference for the north-south axis while pooping,
and may hedge his bets slightly to the east when
urinating, especially at twilight. Clara the miniature
Schnauzer, ever Germanic in her manner, preferred
true north, always, while blind, deaf, humpbacked
Maury pointed his rear right leg forward, to the south.
Jackboy the cattledog was an omnidirectional reliever,
as is the Chihuahua, Apollonia, although she twists and
snaps at blinking fireflies in mid-squat, never connecting
with the dancing, lighted beetles. I do not recall the
bulldog’s habits, but Scotch trended towards the untidy
in all else, and expended as little energy as possible,
often leaning against the house while peeing on it. I
cannot say which direction my next scientific inquiry
will take, but I will, as always, follow the dogs’ lead.
This poem was written during the August 2016 Tupelo Press 30-30 Challenge. Many thanks to Susan Nefzger for sponsoring the poem. She is NOT to blame for the title or the contents of the poem…
Wonderful. I remember reading this information about dogs, and I started watching my schnoodle named Charley. He’s completely unpredictable as to the direction he faces. Great idea for a poem.
I certainly wouldn’t want to count on my dogs’ alignment for navigation purposes!
Really enjoyed this, Bob. I continue to follow the cats’ lead, recognizing animal wisdom as always superior to our own.
The dogs and I have had many good conversations over the years. 🙂
you are quite the observant and astute observer of dogkind. 🙂 as for me, I relieve myself based on pressure of fluid…upon my bladder…whence travel sensations of heaviness to my discerning neurons, upon which I quickly shuffle my lower extremities to a bowl of liquid which then enters the civic services that take a monthly stipend from my financial resources.
Thank you for sharing, Steph. I’m on the fence as to whether a poem will emerge from your revelation. 😀
Oh, Bob, I think you should. Don’t you feel a bit beholden? 🙂
I do, I do. Hmm. Do-do. Potty humor? 😄
Steph — TMI — LOL 🙂
what a fun post, Robert!
Thank you, da-Al. 🙂
Dogs inspire me!
Glad you liked it!
Dogs and potty humor in one… Now, THIS is poetry! 🐕😀💩
Hard to beat that combination! Ha!
I like how you tip the cap to the “supersensory” in dogs while still keeping them grounded in folly and humor. Excellent poem, Robert.
All of our dogs have had the ability to make us laugh, even our serious working dog, Jackboy the cattle dog. Deep, belly laughs. Much joy with dogs.
Much joy with this poem! Thank you for sharing this beautiful, lighthearted look at dogs and the silliness of science at times. A very enjoyable read 🙂
I’m so pleased you like it. It’s good to share humor!
Sounds like solid research. I love this.
nananoyz – eeeeeek!!!! hahahahah 🙂
Oh, liquid was involved, too! 😁
this made me smile–thanks!!
Then I have done my job!
Great poem and great picture. Your pooch looks so comfortable.
Thank you. The Chihuahua is mine, but the bulldog’s photo is from morguefile.com. I couldn’t find an appropriate photo of Scotch, but he closely resembled this one. oh, memories!
I was definitely referring to your chihuahua. 😉 I bet Scotch was cute, but the last picture shows a dog totally blissed out. Thanks for your great writing and picture of your dog comatose in dog nirvana.
He is truly a lap dog!
If a Dalmatian was involved, we’d have had s-potty humour.
Groan!
Hahaha
Thanks for the laugh!
It was my pleasure!
