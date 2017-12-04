Shakuhachi Blues

Shakuhachi Blues

That waver,
like the end of a long

dream flickering to wakefulness,
or an origami crane

unfolding between whiskey
poured and the tale of deceit

and a good woman done wrong.
Air flutters through this bamboo

tube, and it seems I control
nothing. Inhaling, I try again.

 

My latest enthusiasm. A simple instrument that will take a lifetime to learn…

 

 

 

 

6 thoughts on “Shakuhachi Blues

  3. One day we’ll find in our input stream a recording of flute with Okaji words in print … or you’ll perfect overlaying flute and vocals … or you’ll simply let the flute speak for itself … Is there an interesting story on the particular flute coming into your hands?

