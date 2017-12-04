Shakuhachi Blues

That waver,

like the end of a long

dream flickering to wakefulness,

or an origami crane

unfolding between whiskey

poured and the tale of deceit

and a good woman done wrong.

Air flutters through this bamboo

tube, and it seems I control

nothing. Inhaling, I try again.

My latest enthusiasm. A simple instrument that will take a lifetime to learn…