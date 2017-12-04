Shakuhachi Blues
That waver,
like the end of a long
dream flickering to wakefulness,
or an origami crane
unfolding between whiskey
poured and the tale of deceit
and a good woman done wrong.
Air flutters through this bamboo
tube, and it seems I control
nothing. Inhaling, I try again.
My latest enthusiasm. A simple instrument that will take a lifetime to learn…
brilliant, my brother. just brilliant.
Peace and Equality for All
👍✌✊
Thank you, Afzal. Much appreciated.
always a pleasure
A worthy endeavor, Bob — art feeding art.
It’s fun and challenging, and certainly is feeding the art!
One day we’ll find in our input stream a recording of flute with Okaji words in print … or you’ll perfect overlaying flute and vocals … or you’ll simply let the flute speak for itself … Is there an interesting story on the particular flute coming into your hands?
