Scarecrow Considers the Afterlife
Gathering threads, I join them with a central
knot, producing a sunburst flower or constellation
of ley lines spreading forth and connecting their
tenuous truths – megalith to fjord, solstice to
dodmen and feng shui, suppositions entwined
and spat out. And who’s to say which alignment
stands taller than the next, which rut, which energy,
defines our direction? When I cease to be, will I
remain or dissipate, return in another form or
explode and scatter throughout the universe, the
residue of me sizzling along the starways for eternity
or perhaps just the next twenty minutes. It is clear
that I possess no heart, no internal organs. My spine
is lattice, my skin, fabricated from jute. Eviscerate
me and straw will tumble out. I do not bleed. Yet
the crows consult me in secret and conduct their
daily mercies, and I think and dance and dream
and wonder and hope. Oh, what I hope.
* * *
This was first published at Eclectica, with two companion pieces.
I really like this, Robert. This are my favorite lines: Yet
the crows consult me in secret and conduct their
daily mercies, and I think and dance and dream
and wonder and hope. Oh, what I hope.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Merrill. I, too, hope!
LikeLiked by 1 person
*these are Trying to do too many things at once. . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! I know that feeling well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lovely. Full of the tenuous, bittersweet hope we all tuck into our hearts. ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Carrie. Scarecrow understand the bittersweet all too well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Part of the sweet is the spokesman he has found.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I truly enjoyed this!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you very much!
LikeLike
Lovely reading for my morning. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Judy. Much appreciated.
LikeLike
Those last four words are so powerful
LikeLiked by 1 person
We must retain our hope!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes
LikeLiked by 1 person
No way to better draw someone in than a good title – I like it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Matt. Glad you liked it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love this. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Anthony.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i remember this. The squeezing of time from Scarecrows perspective “the / residue of me sizzling along the starways for eternity / or perhaps just the next twenty minutes” has that dissipating feel, i can’t rightly remember now, but i picked up on it in another of your poems recently, the dissolution of things, i suppose an inversion of your matter reforming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, we are rather impermanent creatures…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not if we stuff our heads with straw
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even then!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Catch fire easily i guess. haha
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or worse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God forbid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really lovely 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike
Who knew a scarecrow could be so wise 🙂 A wonderful perspective full of human emotion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ignore scarecrows at your own peril! 🙂
LikeLike
LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Eviscerate me and ___ will tumble out.” A question for anyone, in an ice-breaking game whose likes I’m sure I’ve never participated in (thus far) and yet would very much like to see the results of.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“hope that when my consorts fly they bring threads of my truth and”
First time playing as well…:/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now that would truly be interesting!
LikeLike
The imagery in this left me feeling content and hopeful. Doesn’t sound like much praise but I rarely get there, thank you Rob!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m pleased it resonates for you. Thank you.
LikeLike
I really love this one – my new favorite Scarecrow poem! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Betty!
LikeLike
Your scarecrow seems to know more about the afterlife than we do, and I Wonder and I dream…. I actually wrote a poem called “Afterlife”, years ago now, life and afterwife……
LikeLike
Spectacular. Some many excellent word choices here, words that looks good and feel good to say (like “megalith” and “fjord” and “jute” and “dissapate.” I also love ” Yet/the crows consult me in secret and conduct their/daily mercies…” The spirit was certainly moving through you with this one. So nice to read fine poetry first thing in the morning. : )
LikeLike