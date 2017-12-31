Countdown, #2 “Review: Robert Okaji’s “From Every Moment a Second”

My last five posts of 2017 are reruns of five of the most viewed posts on this site during the year.

FROM EVERY MOMENT A SECOND

Robert Okaji

Finishing Line Press

2017 ★★★★★ From Every Moment A Second, the latest chapbook by American poet Robert Okaji, is yet another meticulously crafted collection of observations, private austerities and hesitancies spelt out in verse. A small collection of twenty poems, each feels “warm”, like a cozy winter Sunday on your living room couch – to paraphrase Junichiro Tanizaki – lost in contemplation of flavours to come. What makes it a five star collection is each poem is clear in its vision, each unambiguously a part of the greater gist of the book. Each line shows where lesser works ‘tell’, and thus this collection feels like a series of tiny one act plays. Part of this is how each line and stanza feels like it has been put exactly in its proper place, that any further edits would remove a character or…

* * *

