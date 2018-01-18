My poem “Sometimes Love is a Dry Gutter” is featured at Vox Populi. I’m grateful to editor Michael Sims for taking this piece.
There’s so much in this little poem! A joy to read and reread – don’t think I’ll ever forget “Like goats / through a fence”
Thanks, Lynne. One of life’s inevitabilities – goats getting through (over, under) fences! 🐐🐐
congratulations! is it your first publication?
Thanks very much. No, I’ve published a few things here and there. But it’s still thrilling.
Congrats!!!! How’d you find that publication? I’m looking to get some of my pieces published too! Thank you for any help you can provide.
Thank you, Charles. I’ve written about how to get published here: https://robertokaji.com/2017/12/06/submission-advice-from-robert-okaji-author-of-from-every-moment-a-second/
Thank you!!! I’ll check that out
If there’s goats in it, then I love it!
Very good! And that is a site with millions of hits, so…
