Memorial Day, 2015

I turn away from the sun, and drink.

Every window is dark.

No one hears my song, not even the guitar.

When the rain pauses the grackle rests on the cedar picket.

Etymology: from Latin memorialis, of or belonging to memory,

leading to home and family, their connotations.

Remembering is simple, she says. But forgetting…

The coral snake slips by, unseen.

Nothing lives in my shadow.

“Memorial Day, 2015” first appeared at Picaroon Poetry in July 2017. Many thanks to editor Kate Garrett, for taking this piece.