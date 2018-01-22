Memory and Closets

1
She came with the house.
A skull, spinal column, ribcage, tibia,
scapula – the list goes on, not quite to 206,
even including an extra lumbar vertebra.
Edna (long story) attended Halloween parties
and convivial gatherings, dressed in finery.
Silk suited her best, with linen falling just
behind. And hats! That green fedora,
like a parrot perched on a smiling egg,
never spoke, but stirred the conversation.
2
Old boots, worn left heel explaining the damaged meniscus.
Portable record player. Scratched vinyl.
Shopping bag of VHS tapes. Two empty scotch bottles.
The 30-year old suit that hasn’t been worn in 28 years.
Yellowed newspaper clippings of diet recipes.
The lost carton of wrapping paper.
A cheap guitar case, sans guitar.
3
If memory could speak, what would it not say?
Who else has rubbed this dust across his skin?
Only death is irrevocable.
In this darkness I find you.
Fearing withdrawal, we grow closer.
Things, and more things.
Everything we need travels with us.
Always.
* * *
This was originally drafted during the August 2016 Tupelo Press 30-30 challenge, and subsequently published in Quiet Letter in April 2017. It’s original title, sponsored by Darryl Williams, was “Cleaning Out Closets in Anticipation of Moving Closer to Children.”
Part 1 reminds me of the mannequin my sister had a long time ago. She and her roommate used to dress it up for different holidays.
Part 3 is poignant. “Everything we need travels with us.
Always.” Yes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Merril. The first part was inspired by an acquaintance’s mannequin… 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s so funny! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was a poet! Ha.
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike
Wondering at conversations Edna might have with Scarecrow …
LikeLiked by 2 people
The most wondrous conversations!
LikeLike
Fabulously conceived … I really enjoyed this one Robert!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Diana. I had fun with it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some genuine treasures have come out of that 30-30; I really love this one. My partner wants to save everything, and I prefer to keep nothing, but somewhere in the middle is definitely where the art comes from. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
If life ever settles down, I may do another 30-30. I admit to not easily getting rid of books, but otherwise I can discard just about anything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“In this darkness I find you.”
It is precisely that we would remain hidden, that we’re compelled unseeing to an unseen other. How tenuous (and yet vital) is the prospect of dressing up an egg just enough that it might crack a smile now and then, but not so much that it shatters.
Thanks for this one — it really speaks to me today!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those improbable chores keep us going! So pleased this one spoke to you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“worn left heel explaining the damaged meniscus”
Have you been looking at my x-rays?
I love the wisdom of this one.
LikeLike
Delightful – and profound
LikeLike