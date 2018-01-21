Landscape with Jar
(after Wallace Stevens)
What vanishes more readily than the breakable
and transparent? Not here, not now, it says,
never voluble in the morning. I have work.
The horizon exists simply in perception.
Try to touch it – the hill meets the sky
only from afar, offering discordance
up close, no measurement possible.
And among the trees and vines, a glimmer
of spite, twisted open. Moving closer, we see
through. We see rocks, a bird. We see air.
“Landscape with Jar” was first published in Birch Gang Review in July 2017.
Robert, Your words both inspire and amaze.
Deb
You are very kind, Deb. Thank you!
You are very gifted!
Thank you. I think persistent is more apt. 🙂
Well that certainly helps.
Try to touch the horizon? At least, capture the illusion. A photographer’s unrelenting quest, momentarily-appeased by those glimmers among leaves. This poem makes me want to grab camera and head out (quick!) before the perceived vanishes … meanwhile, you’ve nailed it in words!
No matter how far you walk, it still remains out of reach. Annoying yet comforting.
Like the epsilon of calculus
Tho extremely annoying, calculus has never been comforting to me.
beautiful!!
You are always so kind, Nancie. Thank you.
Excellent verse…
Mike
Thanks very much, Mike.
You deserve it…
Is this jar in Tennessee, broken or otherwise arranged?
This jar, like Davy Crockett, moved to Texas. But it was ” round upon the ground / and tall and of a port in air.” I would describe it as cracked and soiled, but otherwise intact. 😬
A jar that gets about a bit. Bit like our garbage.
Yes, exactly.
What an interesting tangent of the landscape you draw, along a datum line of nature resplendent.
Well, Stevens set the scene and I just played along. ☺️
Well, you played it well.
