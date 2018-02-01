The Resonance of No
Yes, yes, we’ve heard. The dishwasher wastes less
and cleans better. But Kenkō believed in the beauty
of leisure, and how better to make nothing
while standing with hands in soapy water, thoughts
skipping from Miles Davis’s languid notes to the spider
ascending to safe shelter under the sill (after I blow
on her to amuse myself), washing my favorite knife
and wondering if I should hone it, not to mention
my skills on the six-string or the potato peeler.
And if I linger at the plates, even the chipped one,
admiring their gleam after hot water rinses away
the soap residue, who could question the quick gulp
of ale or the shuffle of an almost-but-not-quite
dance step-or-stumble while arranging them on the
ribbed rack, back-to-back, in time to Coltrane’s
solo. Then the forgotten food processor’s blade
bites my palm, and I remember that I’ve outgrown
the dark suit, the cut branches still need bundling
and none of the words I’ve conjured and shaped
over decades and miles will extend their comfort
when I stand at my father’s grave this week or next.
“The Resonance of No,” was published in December 2016 in Gravel, and is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second.
Daniel Schnee wrote about this poem here.
Music Credit: Cool Vibes Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
This one resonates, Robert. As contemplative and free as thoughts are in those moments, and a wonderful ending.
Thank you, Sarah.
Wonderful recording!
Thank you, Jazz. On the occasion of my dad’s 89th birthday…
The intonation of Okaji conveys this as much as the words themselves (of course).
Thanks, as always, Ken.
Really love this one. You are a master of capturing the way our mind wanders…and I wash my dishes by hand also, but never quite appreciated the why.
Thanks, V.J. I enjoy the rituals of cooking and doing the dishes. They’re both relaxing, in their own ways.
Nothing alters thoughts more quickly than the thrust of a blade. Am feeling this one today. Thank you.
The sharp point of reality can really hurt!
Reading first, I played it after. It resounds exactly in both mediums. This is my goal when I write, that it be read the way I hear it as I write. Excellent!
Thanks, Pablo. That’s my goal too. Sometimes I get there. Sometimes not. But I try.
You got it this time. Nicely done!
Thanks again
Incredible. I always go on about how much I love when there is a recording too and this time it’s no different. This is awesome. 💐
Thank you, Arbie. Much appreciated.
How ironic! I had just finished reading “The Resonance of No” in your book From Every Moment a Second when I happened upon your post by the same name…which was, of course, the same poem.
For me, it is with hand washing the dishes as it has always been with weeding the garden, snowshoeing across open fields, cycling down country roads, and long ago, endless hours spent in ballet lessons — a time for undirected reflection. The rhythm of the task takes my thoughts in one direction, then pirouettes in another. I stretch my mind; I contemplate new thoughts; I rest; I breath; I become myself again.
Kendo was correct, I believe. There is beauty in leisure.
I loved this poem! Thank you!
Thank you, Allyson! Quite the coincidence. Those rituals are all important to our well being, I believe.
Art for art’s sake.
Quite marvellous
