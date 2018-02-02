In Praise of Darkness
Night falls, but day
breaks. A raw deal,
no doubt, but fairness
applies itself unevenly. Who
chooses weeds over
lies, flowers over truth?
Last night’s rain fell, too,
but didn’t crack the drought.
Again, we think injustice!
Again, we consider falls.
“In Praise of Darkness” last appeared here in March, 2016, and is included in my chapbook If Your Matter Could Reform.
The nuances of language…(K)
They often sneak up on us. 🙂
Your observations about how we use language and the injustices it seemingly enables reminds me of George Carlin’s great insights pertaining to his conviction that, “By and large, language is a tool for concealing the truth.”
I’m amazed by the number of people who don’t acknowledge the power of language. A simple comma, a change in verb or descriptor can make all the difference in something so mundane as a letter of interest in a job application. Language can nudge, can shove, can clandestinely manipulate. We just have to read. REALLY read!
Love the humor and simplicity of this one, Bob.
Thanks, Cate. Simple suits me! 🙂
