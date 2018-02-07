This is Not Just to Say
Okay. I ate the damned
plums. But it’s not my
fault you left them
sitting there on the top
shelf, so sweet, so cold,
enticing me, as only
you, or perhaps a ripe
peach, or strawberries,
or Asian pears or even
pomegranates, can do.
Besides, you need
something substantial
for breakfast. How about
donuts, or bacon, instead?
* * *
My apologies to WCW, but I couldn’t resist. You can find the original Williams poem here. The poem first appeared here in September 2015.
I had tried doing a take on this poem, too. It kind of begs for one, doesn’t it? 🙂
It does, indeed! How could we resist?
😉
Williams is one of my favs (I can’t believe I used that word) . I like your version. You know how to blame the offended and suck up!
Thanks, Leo. Yes, blaming and sucking up seem to be hallmarks of this poem. 🙂
Probably I should eat breakfast before my morning online reads … I am left now with a strong appetite for plums AND bacon … neither in the house … !!
But I am smiling – like your twist here.
I can understand not having plums, but bacon is always in season! 😄
I never did like the original as much as everyone else seemed to think everyone should. Yours I love.
Thanks, Ellen. The original is just too fun to resist messing up!
I am sorry.
I ate all the Little Debbies
from the box
all six
honey buns.
They were sweet
and so delectable
dipped into my coffee.
Ha. Love this!
Great take Robert. WCW would be proud.
Thank you, Davy.
Williams is a favorite of mine – love your response to his poem. I am off to find some bacon…
I hope your bacon is nearby!
I liked the original. So playful. Demonstrates a different side of you.
Thanks, V.J. The playful side sneaks out on occasion. 😬
Good thing, too!
Bob, both original Williams’ poem and yours are delicious. Enjoyed them. I would have eaten the plums too . Don’t eat bacons and prefer natural sweetness to the sugars in donuts.
It’s hard not to eat the plums! And I have to agree on the donuts – I seldom eat them these days, as they seem too sweet.
I’m sure no apologies are necessary–bacon, please! (K)
🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓🥓
haha I loved this!
Great fun
