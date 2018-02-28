Ritual

Placing the dead is seldom arbitrary.

The Marquis de Sade’s grave in the forest at Malmaison

was planted with acorns so that he might be consumed by

trees, but my wife desires a shady plot in rural Texas,

where no one will claim her. In old Christian

graveyards the unclean were buried at the gospel side for

sinners. When her best friend died, she and his former lover

split a bottle of Johnny Walker Black and listened to Puccini.

The Nuer of Sudan place deformed dead babies by the river,

returning them to their true fathers, the hippos. After the fog

crushed Stevie Ray’s helicopter, I played Texas Flood on the juke

box and quit my job. In China, bones channel feng shui, becoming

part of the active landscape. Though she wanted her ashes to drift

in the Pacific, my mother’s body lies in a national cemetery in

San Antonio. On the northwest coast of Canada, the Kwakiutl

left their dead to the ravens, and my father has proposed

on numerous occasions that we shove a hambone up his ass

and let the dogs drag him off. I do not believe we’ll follow his

suggestion. In old England, suicides were often interred at

crossroads, impaled, to impede their restless wandering spirits.

The Torajans sometimes keep bodies wrapped in layers of absorbent

cloth in their homes for years. I’d like my incinerated, pulverized

remains released in the jet stream, if only to escape economy class for

once. Jellyroll Morton’s grave is in Section N, Lot 347, #4, in the northwest

quadrant of Calvary Cemetery, but some villagers bury stillborn

near a dwelling’s outer wall. Hugh Hefner is rumored to have acquired

the spot next to Marilyn Monroe. Custom in protocol, repetition.

* * *

Originally published in Middle Gray in 2013, “Ritual” was reprinted in the anthology Heron Clan III, and is included in The Circumference of Other, my offering in IDES: A Collection of Poetry Chapbooks. It also appeared here in July 2015 and October 2016 – the poem that refuses to die…

For those who might be interested, a glimpse at the genesis of the poem is included in this interview conducted by Dariel Suarez, the editor of Middle Gray: http://www.themiddlegray.com/mgblog/2013/12/19/robert-okaji