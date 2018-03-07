Night Smoke

Incomplete, it rises
only to dissipate

like the griefs we shape,
somehow unnoticed,

beyond reach but felt.
Last night’s moon, the glance.

Forgotten stars, a withheld
kiss, words we never formed.

How difficult to be lost.
So easy to remain unseen.

* * *

“Night Smoke” last appeared here in June 2016.

DSC_0094

16 thoughts on "Night Smoke

  4. “words we never formed” ? I don’t think this applies to prolific writers like myself. although I feel unseen anyway, despite all the words I formed. Perhaps, they were just never heard or read.

  7. Feeling a bit of night smoke at the moment, stuck on the side of the road with a flat tyre. I was sending out smoke signals for help. It is dark but my Car Assist Service is on the way. Already 8.45pm, a very late dinner tonight.

