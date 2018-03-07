Night Smoke
Incomplete, it rises
only to dissipate
like the griefs we shape,
somehow unnoticed,
beyond reach but felt.
Last night’s moon, the glance.
Forgotten stars, a withheld
kiss, words we never formed.
How difficult to be lost.
So easy to remain unseen.
* * *
“Night Smoke” last appeared here in June 2016.
Simply lovely and so appropriate after admiring the gorgeous moon early this morning! Thank you for sharing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So pleased it resonated for you. Thank you.
LikeLike
penetrating.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Anthony.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is profoundly sad. I wonder how many fellow brothers and sisters all throughout the world feel this to be a truth:
“How difficult to be lost. So easy to remain unseen.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d guess it is, alas, a common feeling.
LikeLike
“words we never formed” ? I don’t think this applies to prolific writers like myself. although I feel unseen anyway, despite all the words I formed. Perhaps, they were just never heard or read.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But surely there are things you’ve meant to say but haven’t? Or that you want to say but can’t quite figure out how to say them? I am in agreement with you regarding the unseen…
LikeLike
If I die today, I believe I have communicated everything I need to say. Anything more is just a rephrasing of what I have already expressed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah, that, alas, is not true for me (although I admit to much rephrasing).
LikeLike
Do you truly want to keep the unsaid as unspoken/unwritten? Shall you enjoy writing with regret when the world has turned itself inside out?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, no. But the unsaid often takes a while to form and make its way out. Writing is how I uncover the unsaid. I really don’t know how to find it except through questioning, via writing and that process.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So many of my favourite things in here and it’s just perfect. Those last lines. 😍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Arbie!
LikeLike
I really like the flow of this
LikeLike
Feeling a bit of night smoke at the moment, stuck on the side of the road with a flat tyre. I was sending out smoke signals for help. It is dark but my Car Assist Service is on the way. Already 8.45pm, a very late dinner tonight.
LikeLike