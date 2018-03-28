In Praise of Time

In Praise of Time

We marvel that so much
produces only
more of the same,

increased yet
diminished, no two
alike yet never

differing, earth to
soil, glacier to rain,
stardust to morning,

open, filled, wasted,
lost, killing, preserving,
making more, wanting.

* * *

“In Praise of Time” last appeared here in May, 2016.

6 thoughts on “In Praise of Time

