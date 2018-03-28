In Praise of Time
We marvel that so much
produces only
more of the same,
increased yet
diminished, no two
alike yet never
differing, earth to
soil, glacier to rain,
stardust to morning,
open, filled, wasted,
lost, killing, preserving,
making more, wanting.
* * *
“In Praise of Time” last appeared here in May, 2016.
Your opening stanza covered me in the sands of time, amazingly profound words.
“We marvel that so much
produces only
more of the same,”
When I was young I often had too much time on my hands. Nowadays, there’s never enough!
I know, how time flies past us as we get olderer !! 😉
Keeps picking up speed, too.
Whoah. No words. Impressive.
Thanks very much!
