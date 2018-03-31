Exhaling, I Get Dizzy Posted on March 31, 2018 by robert okaji Exhaling, I Get Dizzy From one note flattened to the next floating whole, textured with rustling stalks and the sweet odor of dried grasses, you detach, drift off. What colors this tone, you ask. What sings my day? Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Lovely.
Some mornings are like this…
“What sings my day?” Such a superb inquiry … for starting a new day … for considering the next moment.
And the answers constantly change!
Serendipitous because as I read this I am listening to flute music. I have synesthesia and the notes are a very pale yellow, fading to thin mauve. I wonder if you also have synesthesia.
I don’t, but music often inspires images that I then attempt to translate to words.
“Sweet odor of dry grass” wonderful line
I’m so pleased you like it. Thank you, Mat!
It’s a tribute to your poetic genius, Robert, that each of your commenters prefers a different line of image from this brief 8-line poem. Personally, I like the first two lines: “From one note flattened / to the next floating whole” — not just because of the hypnotic flow of sounds, but because it is very suggestive of meaning without giving us a meaning that is too easily fixed.
Thanks, Gary. I blame it all on that damn flute. No telling what’ll come out of it…
Sorry, that was supposed to be “…each of your commenters prefers a different line OR image…”
I’ll sing your praises, and I’ll play music for thee, while crossing this blue sea
Enjoy your cruise, Ivor!
Excellent poem about the shakuhachi…
Thanks, Daniel. It is a wonderful instrument!
Hmmm . . . I think today the sound of the wind sang my day:).
It often sings mine.
Textured words…very layered
