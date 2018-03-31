Exhaling, I Get Dizzy

Exhaling, I Get Dizzy

From one note flattened
to the next floating whole,

textured with rustling
stalks and the sweet odor

of dried grasses, you
detach, drift off.

What colors this tone, you
ask. What sings my day?

18 thoughts on “Exhaling, I Get Dizzy

  5. It’s a tribute to your poetic genius, Robert, that each of your commenters prefers a different line of image from this brief 8-line poem. Personally, I like the first two lines: “From one note flattened / to the next floating whole” — not just because of the hypnotic flow of sounds, but because it is very suggestive of meaning without giving us a meaning that is too easily fixed.

