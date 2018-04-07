The Military Industrial Complex’s CPAs Never Sleep

The Military Industrial Complex’s CPAs Never Sleep

We so seldom bury people at sea
in weighted shrouds,
preferring instead sealed
containers or ashes
mixed with concrete.

Little girls skip
down the street,
giggling, unaware of their
value on the open
market. Dollars, oil.
Weapons. All fungible.

On the forgotten shelf,
the avocado’s flesh
blackens inside
its withering armor.
How is too much
never enough?

Targets based on
possibilities, innuendo,
cost-benefit analysis:
three men and a camel,
wedding parties,
hospitals, homes.

When morning comes,
they’re still awake,
collating damage, counting
opportunities, massaging
sums, ignoring cost,
harvesting their dead fruit.

This first appeared here in September 2016.

  6. Odd war is: utterly wasteful & expensive, takes without giving, there is nothing right or useful about it & yet i hate knowing exactly why people do it despite these logical points, because war is nothing to do with logic, it is counter-logic.

