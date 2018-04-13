Forecast

Does the peach
blossom

count its
numbered days

in the lure of false
spring?

Smiling, you admit pleasure
in cruelty,

in assigning lots
to the relief of those

never called,
and those whose answers

remain open,
unfixed.

The freeze is coming,
you say.

Let us pray.

 

frozen

This first appeared here in January 2017.

4 thoughts on "Forecast

  2. Bob! “Does the peach blossom
    count its numbered days
    in the lure of false spring?”- Like a brisk slap from a breeze. I might read it 10 more times. ❤️

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

