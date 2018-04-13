Forecast
Does the peach
blossom
count its
numbered days
in the lure of false
spring?
Smiling, you admit pleasure
in cruelty,
in assigning lots
to the relief of those
never called,
and those whose answers
remain open,
unfixed.
The freeze is coming,
you say.
Let us pray.
This first appeared here in January 2017.
Love this. Striking.
Thank you, Mark.
Bob! “Does the peach blossom
count its numbered days
in the lure of false spring?”- Like a brisk slap from a breeze. I might read it 10 more times. ❤️
The peach orchards around here often face that question, but I think not this year. So pleased you like it!
