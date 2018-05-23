Poem Up at The High Window

My poem “Five” is included in the summer edition of The High Window. Many thanks to editor David Cooke for taking this piece. The issue is spectacular – I’m delighted to have a poem appear in it.

16 thoughts on “Poem Up at The High Window

  2. Congratulations Robert, I’ve been over to have a read, wow, what a magnificent collection of poems, I’ll go pour us a glass of vintage port each to celebrate, cheers, my friend.

