Recording of Requiem II

Requiem II

To say what becomes: this word

bends in the wind of our

breath. Is this too simple to

say? Our bodies gather yet retain

nothing. Numbers, phrases, the way

the ocean rolls. Once I saw

a whale at dusk. Or rather I saw its

tail part the water and disappear

into darkness, an answer too complex

and sweet for tongues to comprehend.

But waves seldom explain. Imagine

something nearby but beyond reach.

Think of clouds and shrines, consider light.

“Requiem II” last appeared here in June 2017.

